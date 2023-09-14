Lucknow : डीजीपी विजय कुमार का आदेश- अधिकारी चंद्र चरणों के हिसाब से करें अपराध नियंत्रण की तैयारी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी विजय कुमार ने अंधेरी रातों में होने वाले अपराधों से निपटने के लिए सभी जिलों को निर्देशित किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार अधिकारी सितंबर के लिए चंद्र चरणों के आधार पर अपनी गतिविधियां तय करेंगे। अधिकारियों को सलाह दी गई है कि वे 10 से 20 सितंबर के दौरान आमतौर पर बढ़ने वाली आपराधिक गतिविधियों के मद्देनजर तैयारी रखें।
To combat crimes occurring during dark nights, DGP UP Sri Vijay Kumar has directed all distt. officers to tailor their operations on the basis of lunar phases for Sept.
Officers are advised to prepare for a potential increase in criminal activity from the 10th to the 20th Sept. pic.twitter.com/HqH0EFyH35— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 13, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed