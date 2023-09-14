Lucknow : डीजीपी विजय कुमार का आदेश- अधिकारी चंद्र चरणों के हिसाब से करें अपराध नियंत्रण की तैयारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी विजय कुमार ने अंधेरी रातों में होने वाले अपराधों से निपटने के लिए सभी जिलों को निर्देशित किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार अधिकारी सितंबर के लिए चंद्र चरणों के आधार पर अपनी गतिविधियां तय करेंगे। अधिकारियों को सलाह दी गई है कि वे 10 से 20 सितंबर के दौरान आमतौर पर बढ़ने वाली आपराधिक गतिविधियों के मद्देनजर तैयारी रखें।

To combat crimes occurring during dark nights, DGP UP Sri Vijay Kumar has directed all distt. officers to tailor their operations on the basis of lunar phases for Sept.