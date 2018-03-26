शहर चुनें

HIV पॉजिटिव आई रिपोर्ट तो काउंसलर ने पीड़ित के साथ किया चौंकाने वाला व्यवहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 08:31 PM IST
सीएचसी पर इलाज कराने आए निशक्त को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव होने पर चिकित्सा कर्मियों ने कक्ष से बाहर निकाल दिया। निशक्त के भाई ने इलाज करने से इंकार करने व केंद्र से बाहर निकालने का आरोप लगाते हुए मामले की शिकायत पुलिस से की है। 
सोमवार को कोठी थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी अपने निशक्त भाई को टीबी के इलाज के लिए सीएचसी हैदरगढ़ लेकर आया था। आरोप है कि टीबी की बीमारी में फायदा नहीं होने पर एचआईवी जांच कराई थी।

रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए गए तो वहां मौजूद काउंसलर व लैब टेक्निीशियन ने अपमानित करके दवा दिए बगैर कक्ष से बाहर निकाल दिया। कोतवाली पुलिस को शिकायत कर मामले की जांच कराने की मांग की है।

एचआईवी काउंसलर शिवा जायसवाल व लैब टेक्नीशियन मनीष का कहना है कि कक्ष में जांच के लिए कई महिलाओं खड़ी थी, इसलिए मरीज को बाहर बैठने की सलाह दी गई उसे कक्ष से निकाला नहीं गया है।

एचआईवी पॉजटिव होने पर लोहिया संस्थान व अन्य सरकारी संस्थान में इलाज कराने की सलाह दी गई है। सीएचसी अधीक्षक धर्मेंद्र राय का कहना है कि इलाज को आए मरीज को अपमानित करने और कक्ष से बाहर निकालने का आरोप पूरी तरह से गलत है।

Patanjali flour case: High court ordered to delete blog against flour from social sites
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट से रामदेव को राहत, फेसबुक, गूगल व यू ट्यूब से पतंजलि आटा के खिलाफ ब्लॉग हटाने का निर्देश

हाईकोर्ट ने बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि आयुर्वेद को भारी राहत देते हुये सोशल साइटों को उस वीडियो ब्लॉग को हटाने का निर्देश दिया है जिसमें उसके द्वारा निर्मित आटे को घटिया गुणवत्ता वाला बताया जा रहा है।

26 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने पूछा सीएम योगी से सवाल-इनका एनकाउंटर कब?

26 मार्च 2018

बिजली
Lucknow

सरकारी संस्थानों ने ही कर दिया बिजली विभाग में 'अंधेरा', करोड़ो का बिल बकाया

26 मार्च 2018

ई-लॉटरी के माध्यम से बच्चों को बांटे गए विद्यालय
Budaun

ई-लॉटरी के माध्यम से बच्चों को बांटे गए विद्यालय

26 मार्च 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Kanpur

पिता ने कभी रिश्वत नहीं ली, मैं कभी पैसे के लिए शादियों में नहीं नाचता : जॉन अब्राहम

26 मार्च 2018

डैमो
Mathura

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के कर्मचारी ने किशोरी से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की

26 मार्च 2018

विधानसभा
Lucknow

बिजली के निजीकरण के खिलाफ यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा, ऊर्जा मंत्री ने दी सफाई

26 मार्च 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा-सपा अपने स्वार्थ के लिए नहीं, भाजपा का कुशासन खत्म करने को एकजुट हुए हैं : मायावती

26 मार्च 2018

cm yogi and raja bhaiya
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद सीएम योगी से मुलाकात का राजा भैया ने खोला राज

25 मार्च 2018

संदीप शर्मा
Madhya Pradesh

वीडियो: मध्यप्रदेश में पत्रकार को ट्रक ने कुचला, रेत माफिया के खिलाफ लिखते थे खबर

26 मार्च 2018

एचआईवी एड्स
Saharanpur

सहारनपुर में बच्चों में मिला एचआईवी पाॅजिटिव

12 जनवरी 2018

High Court raps Centre and Delhi govt for not helping HIV positive
India News

अस्पताल कर्मी को हुआ HIV, नौकरी से निकालने पर कोर्ट ने कहा- मदद करे सरकार

10 अगस्त 2017

पंजाब की फरीदकोट जेल में एचआईवी पॉजीटिव कैदी
Punjab

पंजाब की एक ऐसी जेल, जहां 251 कैदी एचआईवी पॉजिटिव

4 जून 2016

11 prisoners HIV positive in bahraich
Bahraich

महिला समेत 11 कैदी मिले एचआईवी पॉजिटिव

20 अप्रैल 2016

HIV positive decrease in chandigarh, a report
Chandigarh

शहर में एचआईवी पॉजिटिव की संख्या घटी

24 फरवरी 2016

12 new HIV-positive cases confirms in Faridabad
Delhi NCR

2013 में फरीदाबाद के 12 लोगों को हुआ AIDS

3 जनवरी 2014

