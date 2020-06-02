शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown 5 in up latest updates and live news in hindi 

यूपी: मुरादाबाद सीएमओ कार्यालय में एक संक्रमित, नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर अब भी सील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 09:33 AM IST
नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर सील
नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर सील - फोटो : ani
यूपी में अब तक कुल 8369 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, जिनमें से 5030 ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। जबकि 3109 एक्टिव कोविड पॉजिटिव मरिजों का इलाज जारी है। सोमवार को प्रदेश में 296 नए पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए। वहीं पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। इन सब के साथ ही तीन चरणों में प्रदेश को अनलॉक करने का प्रयास जारी है। लॉकडाउन के नियमों में तमाम राहतें दी गई हैं, लेकिन लोगों से सावधानियां बरतने की भी अपील की जा रही है। यहां पढ़ें यूपी में कोरोना वायरस और लॉकडाउन 5.0 से संबंधित हर खबर-

प्रयागराज: त्रिवेणी संगम पर जुटी भीड़
लॉकडाउन में राहत मिलने के बाद मंगलवार को भी प्रयागराज के त्रिवेणी संगम में भक्तों की भीड़ लगी। महीनों बाद गंगा में स्नान कर पूजा अर्चना के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भक्त इकट्ठे हुए। 
 
मुरादाबाद: पुलिस कर्मियों और परिवारों के लिए स्पेशल योगा कैंप का आयोजन
मुरादाबाद के पुलिस लाइन ने पुलिस कर्मियों और उनके परिवारों के लिए एक स्पेशल योगा कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। पुलिस लाइन इंचार्ज इंद्रवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना वॉरियर्स के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं, इसलिए उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को मजबूत करने के लिए इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है।
 

दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर सील
केजरीवाल सरकार ने एक सप्ताह के लिए दिल्ली की सीमाएं सील करने के आदेश दिए हैं। केवल इमरजेंसी सेवा में शामिल लोगों को ही दिल्ली आने-जाने की अनुमति होगी। इसके बाद नोएडा से दिल्ली जाने वाले सभी वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की जा रही है।
 

मुरादाबाद: सीएमओ कार्यालय में सभी कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच
मुरादाबाद के मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी कार्यालय में काम करने वाले एक कर्मचारी के संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद, सभी कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच की गई। पॉजिटिव पाए गए कर्मचारी के कैबिन को सील कर दिया गया है।
 

उद्योगों और वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठानों संचालन की अनुमति
गौतमबुद्ध नगर के जिलाधिकारी सुहास एल वाई ने मंगलवार को बताया कि नोएडा में कंटेनमेंट जोन के आसपास वाले इलाकों में उद्योगों और वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठानों को फिर से संचालन शुरू करने की अनुमति दे दी गई है। इसलिए, उनके कर्मचारियों के लिए किसी तरह के अलग पास की आवश्यकता नहीं है। 
 
corona virus in up lockdown 5.0 in up

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

