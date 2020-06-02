यूपी: मुरादाबाद सीएमओ कार्यालय में एक संक्रमित, नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर अब भी सील

सार यूपी में अब तक कुल 8369 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, जिनमें से 5030 ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। जबकि 3109 एक्टिव कोविड पॉजिटिव मरिजों का इलाज जारी है। सोमवार को प्रदेश में 296 नए पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए। वहीं पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। इन सब के साथ ही तीन चरणों में प्रदेश को अनलॉक करने का प्रयास जारी है। लॉकडाउन के नियमों में तमाम राहतें दी गई हैं, लेकिन लोगों से सावधानियां बरतने की भी अपील की जा रही है। यहां पढ़ें यूपी में कोरोना वायरस और लॉकडाउन 5.0 से संबंधित हर खबर-

Prayagraj: Devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga pic.twitter.com/KCz1GxpFIl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020

Gautam Budh Nagar: Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Noida border, amid vehicular movement on the route.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced that Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. pic.twitter.com/2lbAoaMAlG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020

Moradabad: Members of the staff at Chief Medical Officer's office underwent #COVID19 testing yesterday after an employee tested positive. Room of the employee at the office, who tested positive, has been sealed. pic.twitter.com/CJ8sCli52O — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020

Industries and commercial establishments near containment zones have been allowed to resume operations in Noida. Therefore, no separate pass is needed for their employees: Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY (1.6.2020) pic.twitter.com/tNe3XFRTNX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020

लॉकडाउन में राहत मिलने के बाद मंगलवार को भी प्रयागराज के त्रिवेणी संगम में भक्तों की भीड़ लगी। महीनों बाद गंगा में स्नान कर पूजा अर्चना के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भक्त इकट्ठे हुए।मुरादाबाद के पुलिस लाइन ने पुलिस कर्मियों और उनके परिवारों के लिए एक स्पेशल योगा कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। पुलिस लाइन इंचार्ज इंद्रवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना वॉरियर्स के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं, इसलिए उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को मजबूत करने के लिए इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है।केजरीवाल सरकार ने एक सप्ताह के लिए दिल्ली की सीमाएं सील करने के आदेश दिए हैं। केवल इमरजेंसी सेवा में शामिल लोगों को ही दिल्ली आने-जाने की अनुमति होगी। इसके बाद नोएडा से दिल्ली जाने वाले सभी वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की जा रही है।मुरादाबाद के मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी कार्यालय में काम करने वाले एक कर्मचारी के संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद, सभी कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच की गई। पॉजिटिव पाए गए कर्मचारी के कैबिन को सील कर दिया गया है।गौतमबुद्ध नगर के जिलाधिकारी सुहास एल वाई ने मंगलवार को बताया कि नोएडा में कंटेनमेंट जोन के आसपास वाले इलाकों में उद्योगों और वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठानों को फिर से संचालन शुरू करने की अनुमति दे दी गई है। इसलिए, उनके कर्मचारियों के लिए किसी तरह के अलग पास की आवश्यकता नहीं है।