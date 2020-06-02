यूपी: मुरादाबाद सीएमओ कार्यालय में एक संक्रमित, नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर अब भी सील

Prayagraj: Devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga pic.twitter.com/KCz1GxpFIl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020
#UP:मुरादाबाद के पुलिस लाइन ने पुलिस कर्मियों और उनके परिवारों के लिए एक स्पेशल योगा कैंप का आयोजन किया है। इंद्रवीर सिंह (पुलिस लाइन इंचार्ज) ने बताया,'पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना वारियर्स के रूप में काम कर रहा इसलिए उनकी इम्यूनिटी मज़बूत करने के लिए ये कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/w7BSHX8nOF— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 2, 2020
Gautam Budh Nagar: Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-Noida border, amid vehicular movement on the route.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced that Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. pic.twitter.com/2lbAoaMAlG
Moradabad: Members of the staff at Chief Medical Officer's office underwent #COVID19 testing yesterday after an employee tested positive. Room of the employee at the office, who tested positive, has been sealed. pic.twitter.com/CJ8sCli52O— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020
Industries and commercial establishments near containment zones have been allowed to resume operations in Noida. Therefore, no separate pass is needed for their employees: Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY (1.6.2020) pic.twitter.com/tNe3XFRTNX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2020
