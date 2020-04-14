शहर चुनें

Corona Virus in UP: संक्रमितों की संख्या 600 पार, एक दिन में मिले 124 नए मरीज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 08:46 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : ani
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना का कहर लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 145 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसी के साथ प्रदेश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 644 पहुंच गई है, जिनमें से 310 तब्लीगी जमात के हैं। इस वक्त आगरा प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस का सबसे बड़ा हॉटस्पॉट है। अकेले आगरा में 144 मरीज हो चुके हैं। पुलिस प्रशासन लगातार इस संक्रमण पर काबू पाने के लिए काम कर रहा है। यहां पढ़ें यूपी में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट-

वाराणसी में सैनिटाइजेशन
वाराणसी व आसपास के इलाकों में कोरोना वायरस के मामले सामने आने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह नगर निगम गोदौलिया चौक इलाके को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज करवाया। 
 
