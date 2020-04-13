Corona Virus in UP LIVE: आगरा में 30 नए मामले, वाराणसी का मदनपुरा इलाका नया हॉटस्पॉट

LiveCorona Virus in UP LIVE: आगरा में 30 नए मामले, वाराणसी का मदनपुरा इलाका नया हॉटस्पॉट
Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a #COVID19 hotspot after positive cases were found here; police barracading in place here to restrict movement of people pic.twitter.com/iyfHd6stsz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2020
निजामुद्दीन स्थित तब्लीगी मरकज मामले की जांच में एक और सनसनीखेज खुलासा हुआ है।
13 अप्रैल 2020