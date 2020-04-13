शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Coronavirus in UP Uttar Pradesh Live News in Hindi Covid 19 new cases and latest update

Live

Corona Virus in UP LIVE: आगरा में 30 नए मामले, वाराणसी का मदनपुरा इलाका नया हॉटस्पॉट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 08:42 AM IST
Coronavirus in UP Uttar Pradesh Live News in Hindi Covid 19 new cases and latest update
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : social media

खास बातें

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस के लगातार बढ़ते मामले शासन प्रशासन के लिए चिंता का विषय बने हुए हैं। हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों को पूरी तरह सील किए जाने के बाद भी संक्रमण के नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। यहां पढ़ें प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

08:37 AM, 13-Apr-2020

आजमगढ़ में दो नए संक्रमित

आजमगढ़ जनपद में रविवार देर रात दो और संदिग्धों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की पुष्टि हुई है। इसी के साथ जनपद में कुल छह कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज हो गए हैं। जिलाधिकारी एनपी सिंह ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दोनों नए मरीज मुबारकपुर के नयपूरा सिकठी मोहल्ले में पाए गए हैं। 
08:13 AM, 13-Apr-2020

मदनपुरा इलाका हॉटस्पॉट घोषित 

वाराणसी के मदनपुरा इलाके में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने के बाद से इसे कोरोना वायरस हॉटस्पॉट घोषित कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने जगह-जगह बैरिकेड लगाकर इलाके को सील कर दिया है, ताकी लोगों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगाई जा सके।
 
08:02 AM, 13-Apr-2020

यूपी: आगरा में 30 नए मामले, वाराणसी का मदनपुरा इलाका बना नया हॉटस्पॉट

आगरा में 30 नए मामले
कोरोना संक्रमण का हॉटस्पॉट बन चुके आगरा में सोमवार सुबह 30 नए पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं। डीएम प्रभु एन सिंह ने इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इनमें से 14 संक्रमित फतेहपुर सीकरी के गाइड के परिवार के हैं। वहीं बाकी लोग पारस अस्पताल और डॉ. प्रमोद मित्तल के नर्सिंग होम से संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसी के साथ जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 134 हो गई है।

 
