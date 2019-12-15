शहर चुनें

Convocation parade in Police line in Lucknow.

दीक्षांत परेड: मुख्यमंत्री योगी के भाषण के दौरान बेहोश होकर गिरीं पांच महिला आरक्षी

15 Dec 2019
पुलिस आरक्षी परेड में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
पुलिस आरक्षी परेड में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस लाइंस में दीक्षांत परेड का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंच चुके हैं।
कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने महिला पुलिसकर्मियों की सलामी ली। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी के भाषण के दौरान पांच पुलिसकर्मी बेहोश हो गईं।

कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी के साथ डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।
convocation parade police line lucknow yogi adityanath
