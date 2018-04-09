शहर चुनें

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक को सीएम योगी ने किया तलब, बोले-किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 05:57 PM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
दुष्कर्म के आरोप से घिरे उन्नाव के विधायक कुल्दीप सिंह सेंगर ने दिनभर चले हंगामे के बीच सोमवार देर शाम मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से राजधानी में मुलाकात की। मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यह उनके खिलाफ साजिश है।
वह किसी भी जांच के लिए तैयार हैं। उनके ऊपर लगाए गए आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। वहीं इस मामले पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए कहा कि मामले की जल्द से जल्द जांच कराकर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस मामले में किसी को भी बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। 

बताते चलें कि सोमवार सुबह उन्नाव जेल में रेप पीड़िता के पिता की मौत के बाद प्रदेश की सियासत गरमा गई। रेप पीड़िता ने पिता की मौत के लिए पुलिस और बीजेपी विधायक पर आरोप लगाया है। रविवार को सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह का प्रयास करने पहुंची रेप पीड़िता ने बीजेपी विधायक पर रेप का आरोप लगाया था। अखिलेश यादव ने इस मामले में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इस्तीफे की मांग की है।

