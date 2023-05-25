मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने 28 मई को देश के नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर को लेकर की जा रही बयानबाजी को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, गैर जिम्मेदाराना और लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने वाला बताया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस व विपक्ष पर हमलावर होते हुए कहा कि इस ऐतिहासिक और गर्व करने वाले क्षण पर इस तरह की बयानबाजी उचित नहीं है।

#WATCH | #NewParliamentBuilding | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...Instead of making this historic occasion a dignified & proud moment, the Opposition, including Congress, is making statements. This is unfortunate and irresponsible. This weakens democracy...I think the country… pic.twitter.com/uuDqbgHNJl