लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने 28 मई को देश के नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर को लेकर की जा रही बयानबाजी को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, गैर जिम्मेदाराना और लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने वाला बताया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस व विपक्ष पर हमलावर होते हुए कहा कि इस ऐतिहासिक और गर्व करने वाले क्षण पर इस तरह की बयानबाजी उचित नहीं है।
#WATCH | #NewParliamentBuilding | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...Instead of making this historic occasion a dignified & proud moment, the Opposition, including Congress, is making statements. This is unfortunate and irresponsible. This weakens democracy...I think the country… pic.twitter.com/uuDqbgHNJl— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
बता दें कि नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कर रहे हैं। जबकि विपक्ष का कहना है कि भवन का उद्धाटन राष्ट्रपति को करना चाहिए। उन्हें आमंत्रित ही नहीं किया गया है। यह राष्ट्रपति पद का अपमान करने वाला है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed