शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CM Yogi Adityanath pays a floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने पूर्व पीएम चौधरी चरण सिंह को दी श्रद्धांजलि, बोले- पूरा जीवन उन्होंने किसानों को समर्पित किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 10:58 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह की 118वीं जन्मतिथि पर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।
विज्ञापन

इस मौके पर योगी ने कहा कि चौधरी चरण सिंह ने अपना पूरा जीवन किसानों की भलाई के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। वह एक कुशल नेतृत्वकर्ता थे।
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh national lucknow news yogi adityanath chaudhary charan singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सुजैन खान
Bollywood

सुजैन खान ने पार्टी के दौरान गिरफ्तारी की खबरों पर दी सफाई, कहा- ‘क्लब में मौजूद थी लेकिन...’

23 दिसंबर 2020

साल 2020 में इन सेलिब्रिटीज को सबसे ज्यादा सर्च किया गया
India News

2020 में देश की इन 20 हस्तियों को किया गया सबसे ज्यादा ऑनलाइन सर्च

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
DDC Election
Jammu

छह साल में मोदी के मिशन से कश्मीर पर चढ़ा भगवा रंग, डीडीसी चुनाव में पहली बार घाटी में खुला खाता

23 दिसंबर 2020

DDC Election
Jammu

डीडीसी चुनावः दिग्गजों के किले ध्वस्त, पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक भी हारे, किसी का बेटा तो किसी की पत्नी-बहू हारीं

23 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
India News

अलविदा 2020: महामारी में इस वर्ष लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा ऑनलाइन क्या खोजा, देखें साल के टॉप 10 सर्च

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इटावा लायन सफारी
Etawah

भाजपा राज में भूखे सपा के 'शेर', नहीं मिल रही भरपेट खुराक, मजबूर अफसरों ने निकाला ये तरीका

23 दिसंबर 2020

फूलपुर का इफको प्लांट (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः इफको के फूलपुर प्लांट में आधी रात अमोनिया का रिसाव, दो अफसरों की मौत, कई की हालत बिगड़ी

23 दिसंबर 2020

राखी सावंत
Television

Bigg Boss के घर आएंगे राखी सावंत के NRI पति रितेश! बोले- 'उसे मेरे साथ की जरूरत है'

23 दिसंबर 2020

हरप्रीत सिंह और भाजपा के पोस्टर पर लगी उनकी तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

भाजपा ने पोस्टर में जिसे बताया खुशहाल किसान...वह सिंघु बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में डटा

23 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

नए साल में बुजुर्ग पेंशनधारकों को सरकार दे सकती तोहफा, जानिए कैसे

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X