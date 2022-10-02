Gandhi Jayanti: गांधी जयंती पर चरखा चलाकर योगी ने की अपील, एक जिला एक उत्पाद को कामयाब बनाएं

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को गांधी जी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की जयंती के अवसर पर महात्मा गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/An95ZyyjU9