
लखनऊ: राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, मरीजों से की बातचीत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 11:09 AM IST
मरीजों से बातचीत करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी
मरीजों से बातचीत करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी - फोटो : ani
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ लखनऊ स्थित राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना भी मौजूद रहे।
इमरजेंसी वार्ड में मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया साथ ही अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों से बातचीत कर उनका हालचाल भी जाना। 
 
