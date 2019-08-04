शहर चुनें

CBI raided in many places in connection with Unnao rape Case.

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में सीबीआई की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 17 जगहों पर छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 11:14 AM IST
CBI raided in many places in connection with Unnao rape Case.
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड मामले में सीबीआई ने रविवार को प्रदेश के करीब 17 जगहों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। हालांकि, ऑपरेशन जारी रहने के कारण अभी जगहों का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है।
बता दें कि 30 जुलाई को रायबरेली में हुए एक हादसे में उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड की पीड़िता और उसका वकील बुरी तरह घायल हो गया था जबकि पीड़िता के दो परिजनों की मौत हो गई थी।
unnao rape case kuldeep singh sengar cbi raid
