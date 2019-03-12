शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   BSP will not have any alliance with congress in uttar pradesh says mayawati.

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन परफेक्ट, कांग्रेस से किसी भी राज्य में नहीं करेंगे गठबंधन: मायावती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 03:13 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने एक बार फिर स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए पार्टी किसी भी राज्य में कांग्रेस से कोई गठबंधन नहीं करेगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने बयान जारी कर कहा कि सपा-बसपा गठबंधन अपने आप में परिपूर्ण हैं। जो कि भाजपा को हराने में सक्षम है। हम कांग्रेस के साथ कोई गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे।

दरअसल, अभी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में कांग्रेस शामिल हो सकती है। जिस पर मायावती ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है।
 

Recommended

Odisha Postal Circle 2019 Apply Online for GDS Posts sarkari jobs
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए डाक विभाग में निकली बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन अंतिम तिथि है नजदीक

11 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

फरहान अख्तर की गर्लफ्रेंड और एक्स वाइफ का हुआ आमना-सामना, एक दूसरे को देख ऐसा था रिएक्शन

12 मार्च 2019

shibani, adhuna
shibani, adhuna
shibani, adhuna
shibani, adhuna
Bollywood

फरहान अख्तर की गर्लफ्रेंड और एक्स वाइफ का हुआ आमना-सामना, एक दूसरे को देख ऐसा था रिएक्शन

12 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आखिर क्यों गोबर थापने को मजबूर हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये 2 हीरोइनें, हाल ही में दोनों ने दी हैं हिट फिल्में

11 मार्च 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, taapsee pannu
Bhumi Pednekar, taapsee pannu
bhumi pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों गोबर थापने को मजबूर हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये 2 हीरोइनें, हाल ही में दोनों ने दी हैं हिट फिल्में

11 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी ने ज्वाइन की नौकरी, ऑफिस में ऐसा रहा पहला दिन

11 मार्च 2019

shikha garg
Delhi NCR

विमान हादसा: मीटिंग खत्म कर फिर बात करूंगी...और सदा के लिए खामोश हो गईं शिखा

12 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर अभिनंदन को 60 घंटे में रिहा करने के लिए क्यों मजबूर हुआ पाक, अब हुआ खुलासा

12 मार्च 2019

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
ज्योतिष समाधान

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
विज्ञापन
lok sabha elections 2019 mayawati lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

arrangements for transparent elections in Delhi, complaint will be done by app, Action 100 minutes
Delhi NCR

पारदर्शी चुनाव के लिए ऐप पर कर सकेंगे शिकायत, 100 मिनट में होगी कार्रवाई 

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अब जवानों की जान बचाएगी डीआरडीओ की नयी ‘युद्धक दवाएं’

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन के दो आतंकियों ने नौ महीने ट्रेनिंग लेकर रची आतंकी साजिश

11 मार्च 2019

kim jong un (file)
World

उत्तर कोरियाई शासक किम के सौतेले भाई की हत्या के मामले में आरोपमुक्त हुई महिला

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Election Commission (File)
India News

चुनाव आयोग की चेतावनी, सबरीमाला मुद्दे का इस्तेमाल न करें पार्टियां

12 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

बज गया 'महासंग्राम' का बिगुल, अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए लोकसभा चुनाव की महाकवरेज

11 मार्च 2019

वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 का चुनाव होगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा चुनाव, अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ का दावा

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से जुड़ी अहम तारीखों का पूरा लेखाजोखा समझाएगी ये खबर

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शादी में आए मेहमान ने खुशी-खुशी दुल्हन को दिया उपहार, बाद में गलती का हुआ अहसास तो वापस मांगा गिफ्ट

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बैग में पकड़ा गया धन।
Lucknow

पॉलीटेक्निक चौराहे पर पुलिस टीम ने 11.30 लाख रुपये पकड़े, आयकर की टीम कर रही पूछताछ

गाजीपुर पुलिस ने शहर के पॉलीटेक्निक चौराहे पर इंडीवर कार से 11.30 लाख रुपये बरामद किए। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ये धन पीजीआई के अंसल गोल्फ सिटी निवासी एक खनन कारोबारी का है।

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Lucknow

68,500 शिक्षक भर्ती मामला: नवनियुक्त शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति पर आचार संहिता का असर नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Lucknow

दर्दनाक: बहराइच में पांच साल की बच्ची को पालतू कुत्ते ने नोंचकर मार डाला

12 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनावः आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का पहला मुकदमा दर्ज

12 मार्च 2019

OP SINGH, UP DGP
Lucknow

डीजीपी की पुलिसकर्मियों को हिदायत, 'किसी पार्टी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट न डालें'

12 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

रमजान को लेकर चुनाव की तारीखें बदलने की मांग पर भड़के मुख्यमंत्री योगी, कांग्रेस सहित विपक्ष पर बरसे

11 मार्च 2019

Pramod krishnam
Lucknow

लखनऊ से आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम होंगे कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी, पार्टी ने बनाया मन

12 मार्च 2019

दो सिर वाला बच्चा
Lucknow

नर्सिंग होम में पैदा हुआ दो सिर वाला बच्चा, जन्म के कुछ देर बाद तोड़ा दम

12 मार्च 2019

राम नाम का जाप करते बुक्कल नवाब।
Lucknow

भाजपा के मुस्लिम नेता ने राम नाम का जाप कर की स्वर्गीय पिता की आत्मा की शांति की कामना

11 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी ने भाजपा समर्पण कोष में दान की एक महीने की सैलरी

11 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए राजमहल में एक योगी के कैसे रहे दो साल

गुरुवार को उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में सीएम योगी आदित्यानाथ ने अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। इस मौके पर अमर उजाला अखबार के संपादक इंदुशेखर पंचोली ने सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ से सियासत को लेकर बात की।

8 मार्च 2019

कोरिया 4:51

अयोध्या पहुंचा कोरिया का दल, भव्य तरीके से हुआ स्वागत

7 मार्च 2019

सीएम योगी 0:52

बीजेपी सांसद और विधायक के झगड़े पर पहली बार बोले CM योगी

7 मार्च 2019

कश्मीरी 1:41

सड़क पर ड्राई फ्रूट बेच रहा था कश्मीरी, भगवाधारी गुंडों ने कर दी पिटाई

7 मार्च 2019

मारपीट 2:18

सांसद और विधायक में मारपीट को लेकर बीजेपी नेतृत्व सख्त, दोनों को लखनऊ किया तलब

7 मार्च 2019

Related

बजरंगबली वार्ड की सड़क
Lucknow

शाम को लगी आचार संहिता, रात में बना दी सड़क, किसने बनाई इसकी जानकारी नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव न करवाना केंद्र की विफलता: मायावती

11 मार्च 2019

pistol
Lucknow

कोतवाली के मालखाने से गायब हुई सरकारी पिस्टल, अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

12 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

चुनाव की घोषणा से ठीक पहले चार आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले

11 मार्च 2019

doctor
Lucknow

रायबरेली : बेखौफ बदमाशों ने डॉक्टर को मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर

10 मार्च 2019

डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह
Lucknow

डकैती डालने वाले पुलिसकर्मी होंगे बर्खास्त, सिर्फ एक घटना से न करें पुलिस की छवि का आकलन: डीजीपी

10 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.