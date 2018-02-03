अपना शहर चुनें

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:21 PM IST
azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
आजम खां
राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए शनिवार को आजम खां ने कहा कि भेजना ही है तो उन देशों में क्यों भेजते हो, जहां रोटी नहीं है। देश के बादशाह ऐसा चाहते हैं तो यूरोप भेजें।

पीएम मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा कि अमेरिका के तानाशाह से भी उनकी अच्छी दोस्ती है।

बता दें कि शुक्रवार को शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन सरूयद वसीम रिजवी ने अयोध्या में रामलला के दर्शन किए थे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा था कि सेकुलर मुस्लिम राम मंदिर निर्माण के पक्ष में हैं, जो कट्टरपंथी जेहादी हैं वहीं इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने उनको जिन्ना के साथ ही पाकिस्तान चले की सलाह भी दी थी।
wasim rizvi azam khan ram mandir issue

