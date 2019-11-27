शहर चुनें

Arun Singh will be BJP candidate of Rajyasabha bypoll.

राज्यसभा सदस्य उपचुनाव में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह होंगे उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 03:22 PM IST
Arun Singh will be BJP candidate of Rajyasabha bypoll.
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा ने राज्यसभा सदस्य उपचुनाव के लिए अपने प्रत्याशी की घोषणा कर दी है।
पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह यूपी से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार होंगे।

arun singh bjp candidate arun singh
