राज्यसभा सदस्य उपचुनाव में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह होंगे उम्मीदवार

Arun Singh to be the BJP's candidate from Uttar Pradesh for Rajya Sabha, KC Ramamurthy to be the party's candidate from Karnataka. https://t.co/IpcRVjF04O pic.twitter.com/BphbuBSWfK— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस विधानमंडल दल की नेता आराधना मिश्रा मोना ने रायबरेली सदर से पार्टी विधायक अदिति सिंह की सदस्यता खत्म करने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के समक्ष विचार के लिए याचिका दी है।
27 नवंबर 2019