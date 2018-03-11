I'd like to congratulate Mrs.Jaya Bacchanji for Rajya https://t.co/j1GQb7r5Jx husband nvr eyed R.S or entering politics&Iam still not the age so I condemn news agencies reporting the same.v inherit hardwork&struggle to rise&fight for ppl.wud request not to use mother-inlaw's name— Aparna Bisht Yadav (@aparnabisht7) March 11, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश में आज गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हो रहे हैं। सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार सुबह ट्वीट कर आज के दिन को इतिहास बनाने और बदलने वाला दिन कहा।
11 मार्च 2018