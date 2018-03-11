शहर चुनें

राज्यसभा सीट को लेकर मुलायम की बहू अपर्णा ने किया ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 03:25 PM IST
सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू अपर्णा यादव ने उन खबरों को गलत बताया है, जिनमें उनके या उनके पति प्रतीक यादव के राज्यसभा जाने की बात कही गई थी।
ट्वीटर और फेसबुक पर अपर्णा ने जया बच्चन को राज्यसभा के लिए प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने की बधाई देते हुए लिखा कि उनके पति की नजर कभी राज्यसभा सीट पर नहीं थी और न ही वह स्वयं उतनी अनुभवी हैं। उन्होंने मीडिया से ऐसी खबरों के साथ अपनी सास का नाम इस्तेमाल न करने का भी आग्रह किया।
 
गौरतलब है कि समाजवादी पार्टी अपने विधायकों के बल पर सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति को राज्यसभा भेज सकती है। पार्टी ने इस पर जया बच्चन का नाम तय किया है।

इसको लेकर खबरें चल रहीं थीं कि मुलायम सिंह की पत्नी अपने बेटे प्रतीक यादव या बहू अपर्णा यादव को इस सीट से राज्यसभा भेजना चाहती हैं, जिसे लेकर पार्टी के अंदर घमासान मचा हुआ था।

यह भी खबरें चलीं कि रामगोपाल यादव यह सीट किसी पिछड़े नेता को देने के पक्ष में थे। पर, सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने जया बच्चन का नाम तय किया।

