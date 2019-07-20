शहर चुनें

Anandi Ben patel becomes the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

आनंदी बेन पटेल बनीं उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल, राष्ट्रपति ने की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 01:25 PM IST
आनंदी बेन पटेल
आनंदी बेन पटेल - फोटो : SELF
मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल को उत्तर प्रदेश का नया राज्यपाल घोषित किया गया है। इसकी घोषणा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति द्वारा कर दी गई है। इसकी सूचना राष्ट्रपति भवन की वेबसाइट पर दी गई है।
इसके अलावा, बिहार के राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन को मध्य प्रदेश का नया राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया है।

वहीं, जगदीप धनखर को पश्चिम बंगाल, रमेश वैश्य को त्रिपुरा, फगु चौहान को बिहार व आरएन रवि को नागालैंड का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है।
 

anandi ben patel uttar pradesh governor madhya pradesh governor
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

