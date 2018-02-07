अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज, फर्जी एनकाउंटर और गन्ना किसानों की समस्याओं पर सदन में योगी सरकार को घेरेगी सपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 04:37 PM IST
All-party meeting in vidhansabha
यूपी बजट सत्र शुरू होने के एक दिन पहले बुधवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक विधानसभा में हुई। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदयनारायण दीक्षित की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ समेत नेता विरोधी दल राम गोविंद चौधरी, अजय सिंह लल्लू और लालजी वर्मा मौजूद रहे।

8 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाला बजट सत्र 16 मार्च तक चलना प्रस्तावित है। इससे पहले बुधवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक में सत्र और राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण को लेकर सभी दलों से बात हुई। सपा के मुख्य प्रवक्ता राजेन्द्र चौधरी ने कहा कि 11 महीने की योगी सरकार में प्रदेश में चारों तरफ बदइंतजामी और बदहाली का आलम है, अराजकता का माहौल है। कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर सरकार पूरी तरह से नाकाम साबित हुई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के साथ अपराध बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं, किसानों और बेरोजगारों की समस्याएं बढ़ रही हैं। योगी सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल साबित हो रही है। चौधरी ने कहा कि यूपी की जनता का भरोसा अभी भी सपा के साथ है, इसलिए लोग आज भी सपा सरकार को याद करते हैं ।

बैठक में अखिलेश यादव की सहमति से ये तय किया गया है कि बजट सत्र में सपा कासगंज, फर्जी एनकाउंटर, आलू और गन्ना किसानों की समस्याओं का मुद्दा उठाएगी। इन मुद्दों पर सपा, योगी सरकार को सदन में घेरेगी।
up budget session uttar pradesh news cm yogi adityanath

