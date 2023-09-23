एक देश एक चुनाव: अखिलेश यादव बोले, यूपी में भी अगले छह महीने में चुनाव करवाएं जाएं, जनता खुश होगी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने एक देश एक चुनाव के मुद्दे पर कहा कि अगर ऐसा यूपी में भी हो जाए तो हम समाजवादियों से ज्यादा खुश कौन होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के चुनाव के साथ ही यूपी में भी अगले छह महीने या एक साल में चुनाव करवाए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता भी लोकसभा चुनाव का इंतजार कर रही है।
#WATCH | Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "One Nation One Election. You and I both work in Uttar Pradesh. If the Vidhan Sabha election in UP is held in one year or six months then who will be happier than us and the people of the UP." pic.twitter.com/3yRAnRY2AM— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2023
