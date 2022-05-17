Gyanvapi Survey: अखिलेश यादव बोले- भाजपा के पास ऐसे मुद्दों का है एक कैलेंडर, जो चुनाव आने तक उठाए जाते हैं

ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद पर चल रहे विवाद पर सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा के लोग जानबूझकर ऐसे मुद्दे उठाते हैं जिससे कि महंगाई और बेरोजगारी जैसे मुद्दों पर जनता का ध्यान न जाए। पेट्रोल-डीजल, खाने-पीने की चीजों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। महंगाई दर आजादी के बाद सबसे ज्यादा है। भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार के पास इसका कोई जवाब नहीं है ऐसे में जानबूझकर इन मुद्दों को उठाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के पास इन मुद्दों का पूरा एक कैलेंडर जो कि चुनाव आने तक लगातार उठाए जाते हैं।

Gynavapi-like incidents being deliberately stirred up by BJP itself or by their aides behind veil.Fuel & food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answer on inflation & unemployment. BJP has hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections:SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

When we witness such debates, we don't know what property of the country has been sold. BJP gave slogan of 'One Nation One Ration', but it seems they're working for 'One Nation One Businessman': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav