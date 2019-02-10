Akhilesh Yadav on deaths after consuming illicit liquor:Opposition has been notifying govt about such activities,but they didn’t wake up as govt is also involved in it.Truth is that without govt,such businesses can’t be carried out.Govt should accept that they can't run the state pic.twitter.com/6TueEYSxOi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2019
सरकारी विभागों में बाबुओं से भ्रष्टाचार से परेशान लड़के लखनऊ के जियामऊ स्थित पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिलने की जिद कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगर उनकी मांगे पूरी न की गईं तो वह टंकी से कूद जाएंगी।
10 फरवरी 2019