शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   akhilesh yadav says UP government is responsible for deaths after consuming illicit liquor.

जहरीली शराब बनाने वालों को सरकार का समर्थन, मौतों के लिए वही जिम्मेदार: अखिलेश यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 12:52 PM IST
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने योगी सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है कि जहरीली शराब बनाने वालों को सरकार का समर्थन मिल रहा है। विपक्ष इस मामले पर सरकार को लगातार सचेत कर रहा है लेकिन सरकार पर कुछ असर नहीं पड़ रहा है क्योंकि जहरीली शराब बनाने वालों को सरकार का समर्थन मिल रहा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की शह के बिना ये सब सम्भव नहीं है। इस सरकार को अब मान लेना चाहिए कि राज्य चलाना उनके बस की बात नहीं है।





अखिलेश ने कहा कि उत्तराखंड व उत्तर प्रदेश में जहरीली शराब से मौतें हुई हैं। दोनों ही जगह भाजपा की सरकार है।
 

Recommended

Bollywood

Valentine's Day 2019: शाहरुख और गौरी को तीन बार करनी पड़ी थी शादी, 5 साल तक बने रहे थे हिंदू

10 फरवरी 2019

शाहरुख
शाहरुख
शाहरुख
शाहरुख
Bollywood

Valentine's Day 2019: शाहरुख और गौरी को तीन बार करनी पड़ी थी शादी, 5 साल तक बने रहे थे हिंदू

10 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी का एक और रिकॉर्ड, बने टी-20 में 'तिहरा शतक' बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय

10 फरवरी 2019

MS Dhoni
एम एस धोनी
ROHIT SHARMA SIX
rohit sharma
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी का एक और रिकॉर्ड, बने टी-20 में 'तिहरा शतक' बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय

10 फरवरी 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

ईडी से पूछताछ के बाद पहली बार वाड्रा की आई प्रतिक्रिया, फेसबुक पर छलका दर्द

10 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Mamata Banerjee Horoscope
Predictions

Mamata Banerjee Horoscope : क्या कहते हैं सितारे, कायम रहेगा भरोसा या कम होगी जनता की ममता

9 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

महेश आनंद
bollywood
bollywood
महेश आनंद
Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

शशि कपूर के लिए पिता का घर छोड़ आई थीं जेनिफर, बहुत मुश्किलों के बाद बनीं कपूर खानदान की बहू

10 फरवरी 2019

jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
Bollywood

शशि कपूर के लिए पिता का घर छोड़ आई थीं जेनिफर, बहुत मुश्किलों के बाद बनीं कपूर खानदान की बहू

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
uttar pradesh news akhilesh yadav
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अफगानिस्तान
World

कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र और अखंड भारत का हिस्सा रहे इस्लामिक देश अफगानिस्तान के बारे में खास बातें

10 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कभी आईएस में शामिल होने के लिए जाने वाला था इराक, आज चला रहा है मोबाइल की दुकान

10 फरवरी 2019

Weather fluctuations, no change in mood swings: weather scientists
India News

मौसम के उतार चढ़ाव, मिजाज में बदलाव की गारंटी नहीं : मौसम वैज्ञानिक

10 फरवरी 2019

Dassault-Reliance
India News

फाल्कन जेट तैयार करने में जुटी दसॉल्ट-रिलायंस, 2022 तक होंगे तैयार

10 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

अपराधी को किसी भी हालत में न्यूनतम सजा नहीं दी जा सकती : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
arrest
Roorkee

जहरीली शराब कांडः 31 कारोबारी गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में देसी और कच्ची शराब बरामद

10 फरवरी 2019

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

टंकी पर चढ़े लड़के।
Lucknow

भ्रष्टाचार से परेशान होकर टंकी पर चढ़े लड़के, सीएम योगी से मिलने की जिद पर अड़े

सरकारी विभागों में बाबुओं से भ्रष्टाचार से परेशान लड़के लखनऊ के जियामऊ स्थित पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिलने की जिद कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगर उनकी मांगे पूरी न की गईं तो वह टंकी से कूद जाएंगी।

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में शुरू हुई इलेक्ट्रिक बस सेवा, कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

10 फरवरी 2019

patient's family men beat doctor and nurse in lohia institue in lucknow.
Lucknow

लोहिया संस्थान में मरीज की मौत से भड़के परिजन, डॉक्टर व नर्स से मारपीट

10 फरवरी 2019

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के सहारे डिप्टी सीएम ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, विदेशी सम्पत्तियों पर को लेकर दिया बयान

10 फरवरी 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने ट्वीट कर दी प्रतिक्रिया, बीजेपी के लोगों को दी यह सलाह

9 फरवरी 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने ट्वीट कर दिया प्रधानमंत्री को जवाब, महागठबंधन को बताया संगम

9 फरवरी 2019

एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी
Lucknow

लखनऊ एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी सहित 23 आईपीएस अफसरों के वेतनमान में बढ़ोतरी

8 फरवरी 2019

Nitin Gadkari
Lucknow

गडकरी ने दी सलाह, मेट्रो की जगह उड़ने वाली बस लाए यूपी सरकार

9 फरवरी 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल
Lucknow

अनुप्रिया का भाजपा को अल्टीमेटम, 20 तक नहीं सुनी बात तो चुनेंगे अलग राह

8 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने लिखा खुला खत, ‘ढाई लोग’ मिलकर देश को कर रहे बर्बाद

6 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जानिए मायावती की नींद उड़ा देने वाले मूर्ति मामले का सच, ये हैं आरोप

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। कोर्ट ने अपने अस्थायी आदेश में कहा है कि मूर्तियां बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए जनता के पैसों को सरकारी खजाने में लौटाना होगा।

8 फरवरी 2019

योगी 3:02

देखिए योगी सरकार के बजट में क्या रहा खास

7 फरवरी 2019

यूपी बजट 3:19

योगी सरकार के बजट पर विपक्षी नेताओं ने साधा निशाना,जानिए किसने क्या कहा

7 फरवरी 2019

राणा 1:30

मशहूर कवि और साहित्य के जाने माने चेहरे मुनव्वर राणा अस्पताल में भर्ती, जानिए कैसी है हालत

6 फरवरी 2019

योगी 3:02

इस पुरानी मांग को लेकर योगी के कर्मचारी गए हड़ताल पर, एस्मा को किया दरकिनार

6 फरवरी 2019

Related

poision
Lucknow

दो साल तक देता रहा झांसा फिर किया शादी से इन्कार, प्रेमिका ने खाया जहर

9 फरवरी 2019

Indian Railway
Lucknow

आज से गाजियाबाद में भी रुकेगी कैफियत एक्सप्रेस

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कुंभ के लिए आज रातभर चलेंगी बसें, हर आधे घंटे की होगी सर्विस, दस फरवरी को चौथा स्नान

9 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व डीजीपी जावेद अहमद
Lucknow

'एम' होना गुनाह है...सीबीआई निदेशक न बन पाने पर छलका आईपीएस का दर्द

4 फरवरी 2019

court
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट ने अवैध घोषित किया तो हड़ताल स्थगित, लखनऊ खंडपीठ की सख्ती के बाद देर रात हुआ फैसला

8 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

दस वर्षों में तीन गुना हुई यूपी की अर्थव्यस्था, स्मार्ट सिटी और मेट्रो को मिला इतना बजट

8 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.