Caste Census: अखिलेश यादव बोले, जाति जनगणना होने से समाज जुड़ेगा, सभी को हक और सम्मान मिलेगा

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On caste-based census, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Caste-based census will bring everyone together. the castes that were left behind, those who are not given respect and rights yet, and those who think that their population is more… pic.twitter.com/GF42KH84U5— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2023
