बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2022 में चाचा शिवपाल यादव को दे दूंगा राज्यसभा: अखिलेश यादव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 02:19 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने एक न्यूज चैनल के कार्यक्रम में ये बयान दिया है कि 2022 में मैं चाचा को राज्यसभा दे दूंगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa77bfb4f1c1b8f778b5200","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-said-i-will-give-rajyasabha-ticket-to-shivpal-yadav-in-2022","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2022 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u092d\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.