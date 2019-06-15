शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   Akhilesh Yadav meets to Governor Ram Naik over law and order issue.

अखिलेश यादव ने राज्यपाल राम नाईक से की मुलाकात, खराब कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 12:11 PM IST
राज्यपाल रामनाईक से कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करते अखिलेश यादव।
राज्यपाल रामनाईक से कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करते अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल रामनाईक से मिले। उन्होंने राज्यपाल को प्रदेश की वर्तमान कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान उसके साथ सपा का प्रतिनिधिमंडल भी था।
बता दें कि, कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर प्रदेश की वर्तमान योगी सरकार विपक्ष के निशाने पर है। प्रदेश में एक के बाद एक कई जिलों में बड़ी वारदातें हुई हैं।
 

akhilesh yadav law and order in uttar pradesh governor ram naik yogi adityanath
दुर्घटना के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Lucknow

यूपी: ट्रक से टकराई टवेरा, एक ही परिवार के तीन की मौत, चार गंभीर रूप से घायल

सफदरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के पल्हरी गांव के पास अयोध्या हाइवे पर शनिवार सुबह खड़ी ट्रक में पीछे सी टवेरा ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई..

15 जून 2019

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिले राज्यपाल रामनाईक।
Lucknow

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिले यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में संत सम्मेलन आज, गूंजेगा राममंदिर का मुद्दा

15 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

17 पीपीएस अफसर बने आईपीएस, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए आदेश

14 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
Lucknow

अब छह आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, पीवी रामाशस्त्री बने यूपी के नए एडीजी

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में आतंकी इनपुट के चलते हाई अलर्ट, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क, सघन तलाशी जारी

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अपने पुराने रुख पर कायम मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड फिर करेगा तीन तलाक बिल का विरोध

14 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आतंकी हमलों में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों को 25 लाख रुपये व नौकरी देगी योगी सरकार

13 जून 2019

जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी
Lucknow

अयोध्या : सड़क हादसे में बाइक की टंकी फटी, शरीर जलकर बना कंकाल

14 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, ब्लड शुगर की थी शिकायत

10 जून 2019

