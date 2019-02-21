CBI sources: A Preliminary Enquiry (PE) has been initiated by CBI against unknown officials of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for irregularities & misconduct in the examination conducted for the post of additional private secretary examination 2010. pic.twitter.com/IVIqRst7L3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।
21 फरवरी 2019