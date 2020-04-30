शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
नोएडा, दिल्ली और अलीगढ़ से विद्यार्थी भी आना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें भी वापस लाएंगे: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 04:57 PM IST
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने गुरुवार को मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नोएडा, दिल्ली और अलीगढ़ में रह रहे विद्यार्थियों को वापस लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर ये विद्यार्थी वापस आना चाहते हैं तो उनको भी वापस लाने की योजना बनाई जाए।
उन्होंने बताया कि करीब 100 बसें मध्य प्रदेश से लोगों को लेकर आ रही हैं। बस में बिठाने से पहले इन सभी की स्क्रीनिंग करवाई गई। प्रदेश में आने के इन सभी को इनके संबंधित जिलों में भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी 40 बसें और मध्य प्रदेश भेजी जाएंगी।  
 

उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रवासी मजदूरों से अपील की है कि वो पैदल यात्रा न करें। सरकार उन्हें अन्य राज्यों से वापस लाने के लिए योजना बना रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने उन सबसे संयम बनाए रखने की अपील की है।
