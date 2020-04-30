नोएडा, दिल्ली और अलीगढ़ से विद्यार्थी भी आना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें भी वापस लाएंगे: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed senior officers to make arrangements for bringing back students from Noida, Delhi and Aligharh, if they want to return to their homes during #lockdown : Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/grJZG7azDW

People will have to undergo necessary medical screening before boarding the buses for Uttar Pradesh. 100 buses have left Madhya Pradesh to bring back people to Uttar Pradesh & we are sending people to Madhya Pradesh in 40 buses: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi https://t.co/Xo76isHqJj