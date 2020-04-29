मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने अस्पतालों में 52 हजार बेड बढ़ाने के दिए आदेश: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

Chief Minister has also ordered that testings be done on an extensive level. He has also given directions that pool testing be done for those people, who are coming from outside the state: Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ilyq9T655A— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020
The Chief Minister today ordered that the capacity of L1 (basic), L2 (those with oxygen facility), L3 (those with ventilators) dedicated #COVID19 hospitals be expanded and arrangement be made for 52,000 more beds: Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) pic.twitter.com/LzuNE1Gmf2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020
There are 2115 positive cases in the state right now. Out of these, 477 have been discharged after making complete recovery. 36 people have died due to #COVID19. There are 1602 active cases in the state: Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad pic.twitter.com/skZqwx2wmg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.