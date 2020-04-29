शहर चुनें


मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने अस्पतालों में 52 हजार बेड बढ़ाने के दिए आदेश: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 06:53 PM IST
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कोविड़ 19 की रोकथाम के लिए बनाए गए एल वन (बेसिक सुविधाओं से युक्त) एल टू (ऑक्सीजन सुविधा से युक्त) व एल थ्री (वेंटिलेटर युक्त) अस्पतालों में 52 हजार बेड बढ़ाए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह बुधवार को मीडिया को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने बड़े पैमाने पर टेस्ट कराने का भी निर्देश दिया है।  
 

उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की पूल टेस्टिंग कराने का भी निर्देश दिया है।

वहीं, प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि प्रदेश में अब तक 2115 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले पाए गए हैं। जिसमें से 477 पूरी तरह ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि 36 मौतें हुई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में इस समय 1602 कोरोना के सक्रिय मामले हैं।

