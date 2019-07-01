शहर चुनें

A farmer murdered in ayodhya.

अयोध्या में किसान की गला रेतकर निर्ममता से हत्या, खेत में मिला शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 11:42 AM IST
खेत में पड़ा मृतक का शव।
खेत में पड़ा मृतक का शव। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या के मवई थाना क्षेत्र के बैसन पुरवा मजरे के कसारी गांव में एक किसान की गला रेतकर निर्ममता से हत्या कर दी गई। उसका शव गांव के बाहर खेत में मिला है।
कसारी गांव निवासी राजबली मल्लाह (55) खेत की रखवाली करने गया था। जब काफी देर तक वह घर नहीं लौटा तो परिजन खेत पहुंचे जहां खटिया पर खून से लथपथ उसका शव मिला।

परिजनों का कहना है कि हमारी किसी से रंजिश नहीं है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

राजबली के पांच पुत्र व दो पुत्री हैं। सभी विवाहित हैं। तीन पुत्र बाहर शहर में मजदूरी करते और दो गांव में ही रहते हैं।

murder in ayodhya crime in uttar pradesh crime in lucknow
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे
Lucknow

यूपी: आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे 3 घंटे से कम समय में नापा तो कटेगा चालान

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे तीन घंटे से कम समय में नापने पर ई-चालान काटा जाएगा। एक्सप्रेस-वे पर बढ़ रहे हादसों के मद्देनजर उत्तर प्रदेश एक्सप्रेस-वे डवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (यूपीडा) ने इस फैसले को तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया है।

1 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से मदरसे में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी

30 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

लखनऊ: सचिवालय में सरकारी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के भेंट-उपहार लेने पर रोक, आदेश जारी

1 जुलाई 2019

सीबीआई
Lucknow

सीबीआई ने चीनी निगम की बेची गई मिलों से जुड़े दस्तावेज मांगे, मायावती सरकार ने निजी हाथों में बेचे

1 जुलाई 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपा संगठन में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, विदेश से लौटकर अखिलेश करेंगे ओवरहालिंग

30 जून 2019

Electric Department contractor go on strike.
Lucknow

बिजली विभाग के 20 हजार संविदा कर्मी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर, अपनी मांगों पर अड़े

30 जून 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी ने योगी सरकार से पूछा, क्या अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है

29 जून 2019

गांव में हड़कंप
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी: देर रात 15 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, देवेश संभालेंगे आवास, कल्पना से छिना आबकारी विभाग

28 जून 2019

Parag deshi ghee price go high.
Lucknow

इस कंपनी के देशी घी की कीमतों में हुई भारी बढ़ोतरी, एक साथ बढ़े 82 रुपये

30 जून 2019

