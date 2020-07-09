शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   1248 new corona cases in Uttar Pradesh.

यूपी में कोरोना के 1248 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 32362 पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 05:09 PM IST
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
यूपी में गुरुवार को 1248 कोरोना के नए केस सामने आए हैं। जिससे अब तक राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 32362 हो गई है।
बता दें कि अब 21127 कोरोना मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज किए जा चुके हैं। जिसके बाद कोरोना के सक्रिय मरीजों की कुल संख्या 13373 है।
अभी तक संक्रमण के कारण 862 लोगों की मौत हुई है।


प्रदेश के प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि बुधवार को प्रदेश में 32826 कोरोना सैंपल्स की जांच की गई है।
corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

