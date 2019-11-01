शहर चुनें

रायबरेली में मट्ठा पीने से 12 बच्चे बीमार, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 02:27 PM IST
मट्ठा पीकर बीमार हुए बच्चे।
मट्ठा पीकर बीमार हुए बच्चे। - फोटो : amar ujala
रायबरेली के जगतपुर क्षेत्र में मट्ठा पीने से 12 बच्चे बीमार हो गए। उन्हें इलाके के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
ये सभी बच्चे जगतपुर कोतवाली के पूरे तिवारीपुर गांव में एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने गए थे।

मट्ठा पीने से बच्चों की हालत खराब हो गई जिससे हड़कंप मच गया।
विवाह के पश्चात प्रेमी युगल।
Lucknow

रायबरेली: परिजनों ने नकारा तो समाज ने कराया प्रेमी युगल का विवाह, मंदिर में कराए सात फेरे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

रायबरेली : महाराष्ट्र व हरियाणा के नतीजों पर प्रियंका ने जताई खुशी, गंगोह पर उठाए सवाल

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हनुमान मंदिर में यूपी महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

हनुमान मंदिर में माथा टेककर रायबरेली पहुंची प्रियंका गांधी, गढ़ बचाने के लिए बिसात बिछाने में जुटीं

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रवि सिंह (फाइल फोटो), ढाबे के अंदर मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल।
Lucknow

रायबरेली: रवि हत्याकांड में चौतरफा बवाल के बाद ढाबा मालिक गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ जारी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

ऐतिहासिक करतारपुर कॉरिडोर बनने के बाद पाकिस्तान से पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने, देखिए

1 नवंबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

1 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना बोली- महाराष्ट्र में हमारा ही सीएम होगा, एनसीपी ने दिया ये जवाब

1 नवंबर 2019

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

30 साल पहले जैकी श्रॉफ ने अनिल कपूर को असलियत में मारे थे 17 थप्पड़, वजह हैरान करने वाली

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या में एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था टीवी रामा शास्त्री
Faizabad

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले के पहले सुरक्षा का जायजा लेने रामनगरी पहुंचे एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर आने वाले फैसले व कार्तिक मेले को लेकर की गई सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने के लिए एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था टीवी रामा शास्त्री शुक्रवार सुबह अयोध्या पहुंचे।

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा विधायक दल बहादुर कोरी।
Lucknow

सलोन से भाजपा विधायक दल बहादुर कोरी की तबियत बिगड़ी, लॉरी में किया गया भर्ती

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीतापुरः एसआईटी की जांच में खुलासा, फर्जी डिग्री के आधार पर नौकरी पाने वाले 10 शिक्षक बर्खास्त

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

शौचालय निर्माण में अनियमितता पर चार डीपीआरओ निलंबित

1 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक से पहले सभी मंत्रियों से बात करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

1 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ : सेवानिवृत आईएएस अफसर पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति का केस दर्ज

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे
Lucknow

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे के काम में तेजी, अगले साल से शुरू होगा यातायात: यूपीडा सीईओ

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नहीं मिला स्वेटर, ठिठुरते हुए स्कूल जाएंगे बच्चे, जिस फर्म को टेंडर दिया वही भाग गई

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बच्ची को बाथरूम में छोड़कर गई नौकरानी, पानी से भरी बाल्टी में गिरने से मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर बेरोकटोक यात्रियों को रिसीव व ड्रॉप कर सकेंगे परिवारीजन, टोकन व्यवस्था खत्म

31 अक्टूबर 2019

शरद पवार से मिलने के बाद शिवसेना के बदले तेवर, संजय राउत बोले, अगर ठान ली तो खुद जुटा सकते हैं बहुमत

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा और शिवसेना के बीच सीएम को लेकर मचा दंगल खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने शुक्रवार को फिर तीखे तेवर दिखाए और कहा कि लिखकर ले लीजिए, मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का ही होगा।

1 नवंबर 2019

आईजीआई 1:18

दिल्ली के IGI एयरपोर्ट पर मिला संदिग्ध बैग, एयरपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने शुरू किया तलाशी अभियान

1 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर 1:20

करतारपुर पर बोले इमरान खान, बगैर पासपोर्ट आएं भारतीय श्रद्धालु, 10 दिन पहले जरूरी नहीं रजिस्ट्रेशन

1 नवंबर 2019

एरगॉन 40 1:39

चंद्रयान 2 ने कर दिखाया एक और कमाल, चांद के बाहरी वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का बताया ISRO ने राज

1 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:35

शिवसेना विधायकों के साथ राज्यपाल से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश आवास विकास परिषद
Lucknow

खुशखबरीः आवास विकास के फ्लैट तीस प्रतिशत तक होंगे सस्ते 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मुंबई में सनसनखेज बैंक डकैती करने वाले शातिरों को यूपी एसटीएफ ने गोरखपुर से दबोचा

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

भैया दूज को बुलाई गई यूपी कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित

29 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

अमेठी पुलिस कस्टडी में हत्या पर प्रियंका गांधी ने उठाए सवाल, अमर उजाला की खबर को किया शेयर

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

UP Board 2020: बदला इस परीक्षा का पैटर्न, जानें अब कैसे होंगे सवाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या
Lucknow

दिवाली के जश्न के बीच युवक को गोलियों से भूना, परिवार में पसरा मातम

27 अक्टूबर 2019

