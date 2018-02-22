Holi 2018: इस होली मेहमानों के लिए ऐसे बनाए जलेबी, झटपट हो जाएगी तैयार
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 05:39 PM IST
1 of 3
किसी को जलेबी दूध के साथ पसंद होती है तो कोई दही के साथ खाता है तो वहीं कुछ लोग इसे मावे के साथ खाना पसंद करता है। कुरकुरी और स्वादिष्ट जलेबी लगभग सभी को पसंद होती है। अगर सोच रही हैं होली पर नाश्ते में मेहमानों के लिए क्या तैयार करें। तो मीठे की परेशानी तो हम हल कर देते हैं। आज हम आपको मेहमानों के लिए झटपट जलेबी तैयार करने की रेसिपी बता रहे हैं।
