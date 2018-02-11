अपना शहर चुनें

12वीं पास के लिए नर्स बनने का मौका, भाभा परमाणु अनुसंधान केंद्र ने निकाली वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:02 AM IST
barc recruitment 2018 nurse vacancy 12 posts
bhabha atomic research centre
भाभा परमाणु अनुसंधान केंद्र ने वैकेंसी निकाली है। 12वीं पास और नर्सिंग में डिप्लोमाधारक इस पद के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पद का नाम: नर्स
पद की संख्याः 12
आयु सीमाः अधिकतम 50 वर्ष
