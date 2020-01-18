जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाबंदियों में और ढील, प्रीपेड सिमकार्ड पर कॉल और एसएमएस सुविधा बहाल

Rohit Kansal:2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing whitelisted websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu&Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division. Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal,Baramulla,Srinagar,Kulgam,Anantnag, Shopian&Pulwama https://t.co/HEXpQySXWp
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
जम्मू कश्मीर में पुंछ जिले के मेंढर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन किया। इस दौरान पाकिस्तानी सेना ने गोलाबारी की।
18 जनवरी 2020