Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाबंदियों में और ढील, प्रीपेड सिमकार्ड पर कॉल और एसएमएस सुविधा बहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 02:43 PM IST
मुख्य सचिव रोहित कंसल
मुख्य सचिव रोहित कंसल - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्थिति की समीक्षा करने के बाद सभी स्थानीय प्रीपेड सिम कार्डों पर कॉल और एसएमएस सुविधा बहाल की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही समीक्षा करने के बाद जम्मू संभाग और कश्मीर के दस जिलों में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट(पोस्टपेड) सेवा भी बहाल होगी। यह जानकारी जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिव रोहित कंसल ने दी।
इसके साथ ही कंसल ने कहा कि बडगाम, गांदरबल, बारामूला, श्रीनगर, कुलगाम, अनंतनाग, शोपियां और पुलवामा में अभी मोबाइल इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी जारी रहेगी।
rohit kansal mobile internet in jammu mobile internet in kashmir
