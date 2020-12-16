शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Two Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along Loc opposite Naushera sector

एक बार फिर भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान को सिखाया करारा सबक, मार गिराए दो सैनिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 10:24 AM IST
ceasefire violation
ceasefire violation - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान को भारतीय सेना ने करारा सबक सिखाया है। नौशेरा सेक्टर के सामने एलओसी पर पाकिस्तानी सेना ने मंगलवार को संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन किया था। पाकिस्तान की इस नापाक हरकत का जवाब देते हुए भारतीय सेना ने दो सैनिकों को मार गिराया है।
