जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब नई गठित समितियां सुनेंगी हाउसबोट मालिकों की समस्याएं

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाउसबोट मालिकों की शिकायतों के समाधान के लिए निदेशक की अध्यक्षता में दो समितियां गठित की गई हैं। पर्यटन कश्मीर के निदेशक ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि नवीनीकरण के आवेदनों की समीक्षा के लिए ये समितियां हर तीन महीने में एक बार बैठक करेंगी। उन्होंने बताया वर्तमान में डल झील और नागीन झील में कम से कम 928 हाउसबोट हैं।
Two committees headed by Director are formed to resolve grievances of Houseboat owners. These committees will meet once every 3 months to review renovation applications. Currently, there are at least 928 houseboats in Dal Lake & Nigeen lake," said Director of Tourism Kashmir pic.twitter.com/uDyhCfdW0D— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021
यह भी पढ़ें- डॉक्टर की सलाह: कोरोना से जंग में टीकाकरण ही कारगर हथियार, कोई शंका हो तो इन नंबर पर करें संपर्क
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.