Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Two committees are formed to resolve grievances of Houseboat owners in kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब नई गठित समितियां सुनेंगी हाउसबोट मालिकों की समस्याएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sat, 22 May 2021 09:04 AM IST

सार

डल झील और नागीन झील में कम से कम 928 हाउसबोट हैं।
Kashmir Tourism
Kashmir Tourism - फोटो : file photo
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाउसबोट मालिकों की शिकायतों के समाधान के लिए निदेशक की अध्यक्षता में दो समितियां गठित की गई हैं। पर्यटन कश्मीर के निदेशक ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि नवीनीकरण के आवेदनों की समीक्षा के लिए ये समितियां हर तीन महीने में एक बार बैठक करेंगी। उन्होंने बताया वर्तमान में डल झील और नागीन झील में कम से कम 928 हाउसबोट हैं।

city & states jammu jammu kashmir houseboat meetings
