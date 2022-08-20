Jammu And Kashmir: उधमपुर में भूस्खलन से मिट्टी का मकान गिरा, मलबे में दबने से दो बच्चों की मौत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
J&K | Two children killed, as a mud house collapsed due to landslides in Samole village in Muttal area of Udhampur district. Rescue teams after getting info rushed to the spot & recovered the dead bodies from the debris of the collapsed house: Udhampur Administration— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
