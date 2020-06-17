अनंतनागः पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र का निर्माण कार्य शुरू, लॉकडाउन के चलते बंद हो गया था काम

J&K:Construction work at a tourist facilitation centre in Anantnag's Aishmuqam has resumed after lockdown relaxations. Project Supervisor says,"We're expecting that it will be completed by July.When tourists will arrive here,it will help in economic development of area". (16.06) pic.twitter.com/isrHKDnDJV— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
