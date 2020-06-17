शहर चुनें
Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   tourist facilitation centre Construction work in Anantnag has resumed after lockdown relaxations

अनंतनागः पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र का निर्माण कार्य शुरू, लॉकडाउन के चलते बंद हो गया था काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 12:16 PM IST
पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र में निर्माण कार्य शुरू
पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र में निर्माण कार्य शुरू - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अनंतनाग के ऐशमुकाम में एक पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र में निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। कोरोना वायरस के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन के चलते यह कार्य बाधित हो गया था। परियोजना पर्यवेक्षक ने बताया कि हम उम्मीद कर रहे हैं कि यह कार्य जुलाई तक पूरा हो जाएगा। आने वाले दिनों में जब पर्यटक यहां पहुंचेंगे, तो यह पर्यटक सुविधा केंद्र क्षेत्र के आर्थिक विकास में मदद करेगा।
tourist anantnag lockdown

