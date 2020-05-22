शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › Terrorists fire rifle-grenade at a joint Naka party of CRPF and police at Karnabal in Pulwama district

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने संयुक्त नाका पार्टी पर किया हमला, सुरक्षाबलों ने जलाया तलाशी अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 09:28 PM IST
आतंकी हमला
आतंकी हमला - फोटो : साकिब नबी
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में गुरुवार को आतंकियों ने संयुक्त नाका पार्टी पर गोलाबारी और ग्रेनेड हमला किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आतंकियों ने पुलवामा के करनाबल में सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस पर अंधाधुन गोलियां बरसाईं और ग्रेनेड फेंके। 
सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके की घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया हुआ है। 
terrorist attack in pulwama terrorist attack on naka party crpf jammu kasamir police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

