जम्मू-कश्मीर: सूर्य किरण एरोबैटिक टीम हॉक एमके 132 विमान की दिखाएगी ताकत, पहली बार कल होगा वायुसेना का एयर शो

जम्मू एयरफोर्स स्टेशन में पहली बार भारतीय वायुसेना (IAF) के एयर शो का आयोजन होगा। 22 सितंबर को यह शो सुबह 9 बजे से 11 बजे तक होगा। जम्मू-कश्मीर के भारत में विलय के 76 साल पूरे होने और जम्मू वायु सेना स्टेशन की डायमंड जुबली पर इस शो का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team to perform on 22 September, in an air show organized by J&K administration and Indian Air Force. The show is organized to commemorate 76 years of accession of J&K into India and to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Jammu Air Force… pic.twitter.com/SEjxFJ7bFt— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
#WATCH | Wing Commander Sidhesh Karthik of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team says, "This is a 25-minute show. We do it in two parts. In the first part, we make different formations with the 9 aircraft and do different manoeuvres. That showcases the precision in flying. In the second… pic.twitter.com/jppLUNsvWZ— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
#WATCH | Flight Lt. Kanwal Sandhu of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team says,"...Indian Defence Services is such an organization, when you wear this uniform once there is no such differentiation that you are a male or a female. Any woman who is aspiring to join the Indian Air Force or… pic.twitter.com/DXLpQAm6lW— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
