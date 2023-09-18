श्रीनगर : उपराज्यपाल सिन्हा ने कहा- जवानों के बलिदान का बदला लेंगे, आतंकवाद से मुक्ति चाहते हैं घाटी के लोग

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
जवानों के बलिदान को लेकर सिन्हा ने कहा कि हम शहादत का बदला लेंगे और जो भी इस कृत्य में शामिल है उसे करारा जवाब दिया जाएगा। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि घाटी के लोग आतंकवाद से मुक्ति चाहते हैँ।
#WATCH | Srinagar: During the 'Hum Sab Ek Hain' J&K LG Manoj Sinha says, "...We are committed to maintaining peace in J&K...We will avenge the death of our soldiers & those involved will be given a befitting reply. There is no doubt that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want to be… pic.twitter.com/qJnVByYL4D— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023
