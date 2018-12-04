शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर पंचायत चुनाव: सातवें चरण का मतदान जारी, सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 08:27 AM IST
seven phase of jammu kashmir panchayat election 2018
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचायत चुनाव के सातवें चरण का मतदान जारी है। पूरे राज्य के 2714 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान हो रहा है। कश्मीर में 576 और जम्मू संभाग में 2138 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
आतंकी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जैश से जुड़े 10 लोगों को सुरक्षाबलों ने किया गिरफ्तार, आईईडी बनाने का समान बरामद

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में आतंकवादी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद (जेईएम) के दो मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ कर, 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनके पास से बड़ी मात्रा में आपत्तिजनक सामग्री बरामद की गई है।

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: बारामुला में हथियार लूट की योजना बना रहे आठ ओजीडब्ल्यू गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रो. भीम सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाक नेताओं के साथ दिल्ली में होगी दिल की बात

3 दिसंबर 2018

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने प्रधानमंत्री से की पीओके में शारदा पीठ स्थापित करने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मूः अभ्यास के दौरान माइन ब्लास्ट, दो जवान शहीद, एक घायल 

1 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद सुरजीत/ शहीद सूरज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आज भेजे जाएंगे विस्फोट में मारे गए जवानों के शव, घायल जवान की हालत अब भी गंभीर

3 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद नजीर अहमद
Jammu

J&K: एक ऐसा जवान, जो पहले था आतंकी फिर सेना में हुआ भर्ती और दे दी देश के लिए जान

27 नवंबर 2018

बीएसएफ के वाहन पर आतंकियों ने किया था हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीएसएफ जवानों पर आतंकी हमले का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, 1 जवान हुआ था शहीद, 4 घायल

30 नवंबर 2018

temperature goes minus in srinagar snowfall soon in jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में पारा माइनस पहुंचा, 8-9 दिसंबर को कश्मीर में बर्फबारी के आसार

3 दिसंबर 2018

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दिव्यांग छात्रों के लिए छात्रवृत्ति योजना, राज्यपाल ने घोषणा की

3 दिसंबर 2018

