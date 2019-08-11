शहर चुनें

शहर में नाकों में तैनात रहे सुरक्षा कर्मी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 01:54 AM IST
नाकों पर तैनात रहे सुरक्षाकर्मी
जम्मू। धारा 144 हटने के बाद भी शनिवार को शहर में नाकों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी रही। सुरक्षा बलों के अलावा पुलिसकर्मी नजर बनाए रहे। इसके अलावा धार्मिक स्थलों के बाहर भी कड़ा सुरक्षा घेरा रहा।
शहर में धारा 144 लागू होने पर नाकों पर बड़ी संख्या में सुरक्षा बलों के जवानों को तैनात किया गया था। इन्हें अभी तक नहीं हटाया गया है। वहीं, शनिवार को हालात सामान्य दिखाई दिए। मस्जिदों और मंदिरों के बाहर सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात रहे। नाकों पर सीआईएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ और जेएंडके पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। इस बीच पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी चेकिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं। बाहरी राज्यों से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को भी पूछताछ के बाद ही आगे जाने दिया जा रहा है। ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी भी चौक-चौहारों पर जांच पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। ब्यूरो
