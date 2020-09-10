शहर चुनें
Security forces recovers an IED in Watergam village of Chatloora Rafiabad area Baramulla 

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बारामूला में सुरक्षाबलों ने बरामद किया आईईडी, तलाशी अभियान तेज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 10:13 AM IST
बारामूला में सुरक्षाबल
बारामूला में सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला जिले के चटलूरा रफियाबाद इलाके के वाटरगाम गांव में सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आईईडी (इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस) बरामद किया है। आईईडी मिलने के बाद पूरे इलाके को सील कर दिया गया है।
सुरक्षाबलों ने आसपास के क्षेत्रों में आने-जाने वाले रास्तों को बंद कर तलाशी तेज कर दी है।
jammu news jammu kashmir news baramulla news

