बाइक फिसलने से पठानकोट निवासी दंपती घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 01:57 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बिलावर। उप जिला अस्पताल के पास देवल में एक बाइक के फिसलने से बाइक सवार दंपती गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। यह हादसा रविवार दोपहर बाद साढ़े तीन बजे का है। जब पठानकोट निवासी अमृतलाल (60) और पत्नी शशि शर्मा (58) सुकराला देवी के दर्शन कर लौट रहे थे। उप जिला अस्पताल के पास बाइक फिसलने से दोनों घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने उन्हेें उप जिला अस्पताल बिलावर पहुंचाया, जहां उनका उपचार जारी है। वहीं, पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
road accedent
