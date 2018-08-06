I would compare Article 35A to a marriage-deed/nikahnama. You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterwards.— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 5, 2018
Yes and those who say Accession still stands forget that Accession was just like a Roka, because the Constitution had not come into force that time.— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 5, 2018
Can Roka still bind two people together even after the marriage document is annulled?
Let’s not confuse the issue. Sovereignty and integrity of India can’t be challenged. Not at all. But the Constitution has kept some special provisions for J&K state. It’s a unique arrangement. It isn’t a threat to India’s integrity at all.— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 5, 2018
स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले रविवार की देर रात पुलिस ने जम्मू से नई दिल्ली जा रही बस से एक आतंकी को आठ ग्रेनेड के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। इससे जम्मू और दिल्ली में ब्लास्ट किए जाने थे। फिलहाल सुरक्षा एजेंसियां पूछताछ में जुटी हुई हैं।
6 अगस्त 2018