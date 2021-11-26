जम्मू-कश्मीर: रियासी पुलिस ने हैंड ग्रेनेड समेत अन्य हथियारों को किया नष्ट  

Arms & ammunition including 71 hand Grenades, 24kgs of RDX, detonators, IED fuses, remotes of IEDs & its covers, seized in 2009 in Mahore-Chassana area, have now been destroyed by the Reasi Police, citing security threat of accidental explosions: J&K Police— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
