J&K: राजौरी मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी ढेर, जवान भी शहीद, गोली लगने से लैब्राडोर डॉग केंट की मौत; तलाशी अभियान जारी

#WATCH | Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit laid down her life while shielding its handler during the ongoing Rajouri encounter operation in J&K. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under… pic.twitter.com/ZQADe50sWK— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023
