Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Pooch District Administration organised a training session for dist. officers

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पूंछ में 'गांव वापसी' कार्यक्रम के लिए प्रशिक्षण सत्र का आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 05:54 AM IST
गांव वापसी के लिए
गांव वापसी के लिए - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूंछ जिला प्रशासन ने 'गांव वापसी' कार्यक्रम के लिए एक प्रशिक्षण सत्र का आयोजन किया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस सत्र का आयोजन जिला अधिकारियों के  प्रशिक्षण के लिए किया गया था।
गांव वापसी कार्यक्रम स्थानीय प्रशासन ही पहल है। राज्य की सभी पंचायतों में इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन 20 से 27 जून के बीच किया जाएगा। 

jammu and kashmir poonch administration back to village programme
