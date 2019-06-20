जम्मू-कश्मीरः पूंछ में 'गांव वापसी' कार्यक्रम के लिए प्रशिक्षण सत्र का आयोजन

J&K: Pooch District Administration organised a training session for dist officers, regarding implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration. 'Back to the Village' program will be organized between June 20- 27 across all Panchayats of state. (19-06) pic.twitter.com/eex5g0ZpPh— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि आतंक के आकाओं को यहां की शांति रास नहीं आ रही है। एक दबाव के तहत वह यहां आतंकी हमले करा रहे हैं। जल्द ही इस आतंकवाद को जड़ से उखाड़ फेंक दिया जाएगा।
19 जून 2019