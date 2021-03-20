शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   patients airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar in Mi-17 helicopter of Indian Air Force today

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर से दो मरीजों को वायु सेना ने कारगिल से श्रीनगर पहुंचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sat, 20 Mar 2021 03:39 PM IST
एमआई -17 हेलीकॉप्टर
एमआई -17 हेलीकॉप्टर - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
ख़बर सुनें
गंभीर रूप से बीमार दो मरीजों को उनके तीमारदारों के साथ भारतीय वायु सेना ने एमआई -17 हेलीकॉप्टर से कारगिल से श्रीनगर पहुंचाया। श्रीनगर में विमान के उतरने के बाद मरीजों का कोविड टेस्ट किया गया। इसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यह जानकारी आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण जम्मू-कश्मीर ने दी।
यह भी पढ़ें- कोरोना की रफ्तार से सतर्क हुआ प्रशासन, श्रीनगर में जल्द ही जारी होगी नई एसओपी    


city & states jammu jammu and kashmir mi 17 indian air force kargil

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

