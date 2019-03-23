शहर चुनें

Pakistan violated ceasefire once again in the evening

पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन, सेना दे रही है करारा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 06:55 PM IST
demo pic
demo pic - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में पाकिस्तान की ओर से एक बार फिर से युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन किया गया। भारतीय सेना इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार पाकिस्तान ने आज शाम करीब 5.30 बजे युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन किया। जवाब में भारतीय सेना ने भी कार्रवाई की। बताया जाता है कि सेना की ओर से करारा जवाब दिया जा रहा है। 

pakistan ceasefire violations indian army befitting reply
